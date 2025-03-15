Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN) Short Interest Down 67.4% in February

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 67.4% from the February 13th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Merchants Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MBINN traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.49. The company had a trading volume of 5,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,392. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.22. Merchants Bancorp has a 12-month low of $18.95 and a 12-month high of $24.34.

Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

