First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 347,100 shares, a growth of 68.5% from the February 13th total of 206,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 975,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MBE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 10,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 12.5% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:RDVY traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.45. The company had a trading volume of 790,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,993. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52-week low of $52.78 and a 52-week high of $64.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.53. The company has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.15.

About First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

