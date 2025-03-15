CAP-XX (LON:CPX) Shares Up 13.3% – Time to Buy?

CAP-XX Limited (LON:CPX – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 13.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.13 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.13 ($0.00). Approximately 194,402,156 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 134,743,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.11 ($0.00).

CAP-XX Trading Up 4.0 %

The stock has a market cap of £14.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.23, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

About CAP-XX

(Get Free Report)

CAP-XX Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells supercapacitors in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. The company offers ultra-thin prismatic supercaps, small cylindrical supercaps, coin cell supercaps, lithium ion capacitors, large cylindrical cells, and large microgrid and truck start modules.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CAP-XX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAP-XX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.