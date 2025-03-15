Kestra Advisory Services LLC Trims Stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 601,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,910 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $38,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,019,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,382,000 after purchasing an additional 35,356 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 341.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 64,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSEARCA DFUS opened at $60.87 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $53.72 and a 1-year high of $66.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.55 and a 200-day moving average of $63.69. The firm has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

