Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, a growth of 68.9% from the February 13th total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on shares of Indivior in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Indivior from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, RODMAN&RENSHAW raised shares of Indivior to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on INDV
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Indivior
Indivior Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:INDV traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 856,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,346. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.64 and a 200-day moving average of $10.51. Indivior has a 12 month low of $7.33 and a 12 month high of $22.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.66 and a beta of 0.82.
Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Indivior had a negative net margin of 3.96% and a negative return on equity of 241.73%. The firm had revenue of $298.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.35 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Indivior will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Indivior Company Profile
Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Indivior
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Casey’s Uptrend Remains Strong—New Highs on the Horizon
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Taiwan Semiconductor’s Huge U.S. Move—Stock Impact Ahead
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Why Costco Stock Is Poised to Hit $1,000 Again Soon
Receive News & Ratings for Indivior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indivior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.