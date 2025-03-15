Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, a growth of 68.9% from the February 13th total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on shares of Indivior in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Indivior from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, RODMAN&RENSHAW raised shares of Indivior to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDV. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its stake in Indivior by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 8,883,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790,518 shares during the period. Iron Triangle Partners LP bought a new stake in Indivior during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,243,000. Claret Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Indivior during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,304,000. Krensavage Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Indivior during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,843,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP raised its stake in Indivior by 105.5% during the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 1,147,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,268,000 after acquiring an additional 589,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INDV traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 856,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,346. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.64 and a 200-day moving average of $10.51. Indivior has a 12 month low of $7.33 and a 12 month high of $22.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.66 and a beta of 0.82.

Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Indivior had a negative net margin of 3.96% and a negative return on equity of 241.73%. The firm had revenue of $298.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.35 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Indivior will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

