JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 169,839 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 71% from the previous session’s volume of 99,406 shares.The stock last traded at $62.68 and had previously closed at $63.45.
JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Stock Up 2.1 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.11.
JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.3881 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.
JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Company Profile
The JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (JPEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to a narrow basket of US stocks. Selection integrates ESG factors to their bottom-up fundamental analysis. JPEF was launched on Jul 28, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.
