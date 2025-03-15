JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 169,839 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 71% from the previous session’s volume of 99,406 shares.The stock last traded at $62.68 and had previously closed at $63.45.

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.3881 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,063,000. Novem Group acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $8,674,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,615,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $353,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 201,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,518,000 after purchasing an additional 69,811 shares during the last quarter.

The JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (JPEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to a narrow basket of US stocks. Selection integrates ESG factors to their bottom-up fundamental analysis. JPEF was launched on Jul 28, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

