Cordoba Minerals (CVE:CDB) Stock Price Down 10.8% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Cordoba Minerals Corp. (CVE:CDB – Get Free Report) were down 10.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.29. Approximately 169,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 351% from the average daily volume of 37,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.37 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.82.

Cordoba Minerals Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of base and precious metal properties in Colombia and the United States. The company explores for copper, silver, and gold deposits. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the San Matias project with exploration licenses covering 146.62 square kilometers and has an additional 893.91 square kilometers of mining titles under application located in the municipality of Puerto Libertador, Department of Cordoba, Colombia.

