Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. PayPay Securities Corp increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 276.9% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hoese & Co LLP increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 60.0% in the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $479.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $302.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $514.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $503.66. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $413.07 and a fifty-two week high of $540.81.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

