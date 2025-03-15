SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Trading Down 1.7% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) were down 1.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.56 and last traded at $11.72. Approximately 12,435,307 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 46,470,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.92.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SOFI shares. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $12.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (up from $7.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.89 and a 200-day moving average of $12.81.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 18.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $141,724.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,617,329.18. This represents a 5.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Eric Schuppenhauer purchased 30,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $500,004.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,355.70. This trade represents a 197.36 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,004 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,060 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $3,703,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $1,116,000. Kercheville Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $1,594,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,145,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,306,000 after purchasing an additional 87,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $3,766,000. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

