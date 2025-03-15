Short Interest in iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USCL) Rises By 200.0%

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USCL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USCL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 165,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,667,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp owned 0.51% of iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USCL stock opened at $67.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.34. iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $58.93 and a one year high of $74.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.2798 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (USCL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap US companies selected as leaders in their respective GICS sectors in managing the transition to a low carbon economy, as determined by MSCI.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.