Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $41.82 Million Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $41,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MGC. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 18.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 39.8% during the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of MGC opened at $203.45 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a one year low of $176.66 and a one year high of $222.75. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.68.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.