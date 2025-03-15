Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Purchased by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. State Street Corp raised its position in Truist Financial by 4.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,864,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,645,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720,223 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,440,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,169,350,000 after purchasing an additional 456,412 shares during the period. Amundi raised its position in Truist Financial by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 23,683,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,040,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,323 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 3.2% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 9,431,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $403,365,000 after purchasing an additional 288,306 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Truist Financial by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,484,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $368,079,000 after purchasing an additional 662,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TFC opened at $40.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.55. The stock has a market cap of $52.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $34.51 and a 1 year high of $49.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 62.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. HSBC raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Baird R W raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.16.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

