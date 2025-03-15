Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA) Shares Down 5.2% – Here’s Why

Shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) dropped 5.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.63 and last traded at $13.79. Approximately 1,894,350 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 6,250,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.54.

ZETA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Zeta Global from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Zeta Global from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zeta Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.86.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.11. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Zeta Global by 31.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,240,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,015,000 after purchasing an additional 293,583 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Zeta Global by 163.1% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 433,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,798,000 after purchasing an additional 268,710 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Zeta Global by 31.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,742,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,980,000 after purchasing an additional 413,577 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Zeta Global in the third quarter worth $5,644,000. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Zeta Global in the third quarter worth $1,752,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

