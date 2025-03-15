First Eagle Investment Management LLC Purchases 36,100 Shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 414,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,100 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Pennant Group were worth $11,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 51.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,528,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,268,000 after purchasing an additional 856,838 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its position in The Pennant Group by 2,635.6% in the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,198,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117,859 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Pennant Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 742,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,524,000 after acquiring an additional 11,927 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Pennant Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 682,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, De Lisle Partners LLP lifted its position in The Pennant Group by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 343,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,254,000 after acquiring an additional 24,321 shares in the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on PNTG. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of The Pennant Group in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of The Pennant Group in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.80.

The Pennant Group stock opened at $23.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.45 million, a PE ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.84 and its 200-day moving average is $29.88. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.28 and a fifty-two week high of $37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

