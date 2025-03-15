Balboa Wealth Partners Buys New Stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Balboa Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,060 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 722.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 592 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Trimble from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wolfe Research raised Trimble from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Trimble from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Trimble from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trimble news, VP Christopher F. Keating sold 5,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $411,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 2,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.79, for a total value of $153,702.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $729,529.98. This trade represents a 17.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,421 shares of company stock worth $831,683. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $69.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.65 and a 1 year high of $77.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.77. The firm has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.57.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

