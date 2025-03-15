Toro Corp. (NASDAQ:TORO) Short Interest Up 197.8% in February

Toro Corp. (NASDAQ:TORO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 40,800 shares, a growth of 197.8% from the February 13th total of 13,700 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 42,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Toro Price Performance
TORO opened at $2.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.99. Toro has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $6.06. The company has a market capitalization of $44.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.30.
About Toro
