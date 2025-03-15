Short Interest in Defiance Nasdaq 100 Income Target ETF (NASDAQ:QQQT) Rises By 83.5%

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Income Target ETF (NASDAQ:QQQT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a growth of 83.5% from the February 13th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Income Target ETF Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of QQQT stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.01. 8,331 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,739. The stock has a market cap of $17.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.99. Defiance Nasdaq 100 Income Target ETF has a 12-month low of $16.56 and a 12-month high of $20.71.

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Income Target ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.3091 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Income Target ETF Company Profile

The Defiance Nasdaq 100 Income Target ETF (QQQT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks current annual income of 20% by selling daily index call spreads on the Nasdaq 100. QQQT was launched on Jun 20, 2024 and is issued by Defiance.

