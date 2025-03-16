CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys 68 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. one8zero8 LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,348,000. Choate Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 12,363 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Group Corp bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $1,074,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 279 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.63, for a total value of $41,163,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,802. The trade was a 94.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 54,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.79, for a total value of $13,189,513.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 477,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,859,478.69. This trade represents a 10.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 477,228 shares of company stock valued at $166,849,043. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Stock Up 3.9 %

TSLA opened at $249.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $351.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $319.51. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $804.06 billion, a PE ratio of 122.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Benchmark began coverage on Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $492.00 to $474.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Tesla from $351.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $325.65.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Tesla

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.