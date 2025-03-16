iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Purchased by Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC

Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 69,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.7% in the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 307,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,451,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $186.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $191.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.64. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $168.85 and a 52 week high of $200.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.