Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Tidemark LLC

Tidemark LLC decreased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,586 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 2,637 shares during the period. Tesla makes up 1.5% of Tidemark LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Tidemark LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. one8zero8 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,348,000. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Tesla by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 12,363 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Diversified Enterprises LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Group Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,074,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 279 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley restated a “top pick” rating and issued a $430.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $404.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Tesla from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.65.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.04, for a total transaction of $43,162,255.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,643,400. This trade represents a 56.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.56, for a total value of $2,894,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,063,565.40. The trade was a 6.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 477,228 shares of company stock valued at $166,849,043 in the last 90 days. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla stock opened at $249.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $351.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $804.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. Research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

