United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Purchased by Glenview Trust co

Glenview Trust co lifted its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,214 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $10,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $626,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth $561,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth $279,000. Finally, LBP AM SA acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at $3,615,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on United Rentals from $1,004.00 to $974.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $840.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 target price (down from $963.00) on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $940.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Baird R W raised United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $829.00.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, CFO William E. Grace sold 1,100 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $701,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,390,128. This trade represents a 13.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Rentals Price Performance

URI opened at $623.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $701.71 and a 200-day moving average of $760.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $585.27 and a 12-month high of $896.98.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $11.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.65 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.21% and a net margin of 16.78%. Equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $1.79 per share. This is a boost from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.48%.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Further Reading

