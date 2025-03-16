Short Interest in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAP) Declines By 46.2%

Posted by on Mar 16th, 2025

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAPGet Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a drop of 46.2% from the February 13th total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Brighthouse Financial Price Performance

Shares of BHFAP traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.16. 29,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,964. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.31. Brighthouse Financial has a 52 week low of $20.19 and a 52 week high of $25.51.

Brighthouse Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.