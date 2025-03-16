SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,314,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 274,079 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $88,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

SPEM opened at $40.08 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $42.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.67.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

