Hills Bank & Trust Co Purchases 122 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,839 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 10,099 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,735,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,749 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 83,918 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,729,000 after purchasing an additional 6,232 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 9,633 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 506,142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $137,088,000 after purchasing an additional 40,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $224.64 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.80 and a 52-week high of $287.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $250.18 and a 200 day moving average of $258.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $18.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 47.55%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on LOW. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.83.

Lowe's Companies Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.



