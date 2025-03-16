Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Decreases By 41.9%

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 603,800 shares, a drop of 41.9% from the February 13th total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,137,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BSCR. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Topsail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 49.7% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCR stock remained flat at $19.55 during trading on Friday. 755,523 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,281,082. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.01 and a 1 year high of $19.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.56.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.0658 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

