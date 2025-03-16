Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Purchased by Lbp Am Sa

Lbp Am Sa raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 382.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,701 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,829,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,051,744,000 after buying an additional 49,285 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,401,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $481,825,000 after purchasing an additional 877,345 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $376,209,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,384,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882,667 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,030,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,012,000 after purchasing an additional 78,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

PEG opened at $81.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $63.31 and a 12-month high of $95.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.74 and a 200-day moving average of $85.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.60.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.19%.

PEG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.83.

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $114,511.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,536,332.10. This trade represents a 1.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

