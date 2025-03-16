First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $35.56 and traded as high as $37.10. First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $37.05, with a volume of 151,914 shares traded.

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund Trading Up 1.9 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.94 and a 200 day moving average of $35.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000.

About First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund

The First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (EMLP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in North American energy infrastructure MLPs and LLCs. EMLP was launched on Jun 21, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

