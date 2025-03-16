SlateStone Wealth LLC Trims Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

SlateStone Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 811.1% during the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.14, for a total value of $1,656,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 115,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,629,875.72. The trade was a 3.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.65, for a total transaction of $2,160,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 811,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,613,187.30. The trade was a 0.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,315 shares of company stock valued at $38,387,254 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $353.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $385.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $341.31. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.81 and a 52 week high of $455.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 693.60, a P/E/G ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRWD. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.78.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

