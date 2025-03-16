Mason Street Advisors LLC Sells 82,100 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Mason Street Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 61.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 82,100 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 0.8% of Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 15,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Gallagher Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,783,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $105.00 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $101.85 and a one year high of $128.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.84.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

