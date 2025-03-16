9,046 Shares in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Bought by GWN Securities Inc.

GWN Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 9,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,263,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,622,000 after purchasing an additional 508,344 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in RTX by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,047,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,198,000 after buying an additional 576,214 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in RTX by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,247,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,832,000 after buying an additional 151,474 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in RTX by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,806,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,851,000 after buying an additional 549,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its position in RTX by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,288,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,964,000 after buying an additional 2,854,928 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 27,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $3,569,126.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,508 shares in the company, valued at $10,625,382.88. This trade represents a 25.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 2,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total value of $361,728.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,008.40. This trade represents a 35.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,831 shares of company stock worth $10,309,302 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX stock opened at $130.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $173.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $92.35 and a 12-month high of $135.36.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. Analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. StockNews.com lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on RTX from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on RTX from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Argus raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.40.

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

