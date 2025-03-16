First National Advisers LLC Buys 633 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

First National Advisers LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,393 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 1.0% of First National Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in Home Depot by 17.8% during the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,917 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Swedbank AB grew its position in Home Depot by 17.1% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 909,530 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $368,542,000 after buying an additional 132,967 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 10.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,471,223 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $596,140,000 after buying an additional 141,915 shares during the period. United Bank grew its position in Home Depot by 4.2% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 4,458 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Home Depot by 81.8% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 9,558 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE HD opened at $351.16 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.77 and a 52 week high of $439.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $397.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $399.44. The firm has a market cap of $348.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.09. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $2.30 per share. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 61.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. HSBC raised shares of Home Depot from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $356.00 to $410.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $455.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $467.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $436.50.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

