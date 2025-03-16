Outdoor Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 13th

Walmart, Deckers Outdoor, and Lowe’s Companies are the three Outdoor stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Outdoor stocks are historically wooden or metal devices designed to restrain a person’s wrists—and sometimes ankles—by locking them into a publicly displayed framework. Typically positioned in open, communal spaces, they were used as a form of punishment intended to shame and deter offenders by exposing them to public ridicule. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Outdoor stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

WMT stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $84.60. The company had a trading volume of 18,281,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,318,785. Walmart has a 12 month low of $58.56 and a 12 month high of $105.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.59. The firm has a market cap of $679.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Deckers Outdoor (DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Shares of DECK traded down $4.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $117.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,624,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,186,063. The company has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.88. Deckers Outdoor has a 52-week low of $115.06 and a 52-week high of $223.98.

Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $6.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $221.43. 1,383,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,454,172. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $211.80 and a 12 month high of $287.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $251.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12.

