Corient Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Corient Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,339,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,440 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,377,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CV Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,663,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,140,000 after acquiring an additional 20,398 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,217,000. Finally, one8zero8 LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $654,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV stock opened at $565.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $596.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $588.84. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $496.30 and a 52-week high of $616.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.