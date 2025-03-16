Nicholas Company Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 80,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $11,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth about $31,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVX. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Chevron from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on Chevron from $195.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.13.

Chevron Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $157.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $135.37 and a 52-week high of $167.11. The firm has a market cap of $276.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 70.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $1,422,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,057 shares in the company, valued at $161,192.50. The trade was a 89.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

