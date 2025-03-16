The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) Short Interest Update

The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, a decline of 26.0% from the February 13th total of 43,500 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Eastern from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.
Shares of NASDAQ:EML traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.62. The company had a trading volume of 6,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,305. Eastern has a 1-year low of $23.15 and a 1-year high of $35.78. The firm has a market cap of $164.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.84 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.06.
Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. Eastern had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $66.70 million during the quarter.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Eastern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -42.72%.
The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions, which are used in the assembly processes of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in production processes of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components for the stretch blow molding industry; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industries.
