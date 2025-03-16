Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRP) Short Interest Down 26.0% in February

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRP – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a drop of 26.0% from the February 13th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Enstar Group Price Performance

Shares of Enstar Group stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.36. 7,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,070. Enstar Group has a twelve month low of $19.01 and a twelve month high of $26.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.40.

Enstar Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.19%.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

