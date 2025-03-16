NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Nicholas Company Inc.

Nicholas Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 74,267 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,297 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Caitlin John LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 371 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its stake in NIKE by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.65 per share, for a total transaction of $191,625.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,989.95. The trade was a 7.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 169,732 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total value of $12,361,581.56. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 896,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,301,708.56. The trade was a 15.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Stock Performance

NKE opened at $71.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.81. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.62 and a 1 year high of $101.92. The company has a market capitalization of $106.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $12.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.11 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 9.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 49.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NKE. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on NIKE from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on NIKE from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.69.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

