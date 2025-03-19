Short Interest in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) Grows By 20.0%

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2025

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGFGet Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the February 13th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Trading Up 1.0 %

EGF stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.80. 6,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,104. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $11.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.71 and a 200-day moving average of $9.85.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund stock. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGFFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.