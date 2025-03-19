Short Interest in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) Grows By 20.0%

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the February 13th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Trading Up 1.0 %

EGF stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.80. 6,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,104. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $11.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.71 and a 200-day moving average of $9.85.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund stock. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. ( NYSE:EGF Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

