TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Director Purchases C$41,492.88 in Stock

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) Director Joshua Gibbon bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$69.15 per share, with a total value of C$41,492.88.

TC Energy Stock Up 1.4 %

TSE TRP traded up C$0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$69.20. 2,830,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,839,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 237.62, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.31. TC Energy Co. has a one year low of C$43.83 and a one year high of C$70.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$66.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$65.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$71.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Friday, November 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$73.25.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

