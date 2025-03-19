TruBridge (NASDAQ:TBRG) versus Elcom International (OTCMKTS:ELCO) Head to Head Contrast

TruBridge (NASDAQ:TBRG – Get Free Report) and Elcom International (OTCMKTS:ELCO – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

TruBridge has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Elcom International has a beta of 0.08, suggesting that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TruBridge and Elcom International”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TruBridge $339.17 million 1.19 -$44.76 million ($1.55) -17.50 Elcom International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

Elcom International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TruBridge.

This table compares TruBridge and Elcom International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TruBridge -17.72% 1.78% 0.78% Elcom International N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for TruBridge and Elcom International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TruBridge 0 2 2 0 2.50 Elcom International 0 0 0 0 0.00

TruBridge currently has a consensus price target of $21.25, suggesting a potential downside of 21.67%. Given TruBridge’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe TruBridge is more favorable than Elcom International.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.6% of TruBridge shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of TruBridge shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of Elcom International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

TruBridge beats Elcom International on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TruBridge

TruBridge, Inc. provides healthcare solutions and services for community hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare systems in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Revenue Cycle Management (RCM), Electronic Health Record (HER), and Patient Engagement. It focuses on providing RCM solutions for care settings, regardless of primary healthcare information solutions provider along with business management, consulting, managed IT services, and analytics and business intelligence. The company provides acute care solutions and related services for community hospitals, and physician clinics; and patient engagement and empowerment technology solutions to improve patient outcomes and engagement strategies with care providers. In addition, it offers patient liability estimates eligibility verification, claim scrubbing and submission, remittance management, denial/audit management, and contract management; and offers RCM services, such as accounts receivable management, private pay service, medical coding, revenue cycle consulting, and other additional insurance and patient billing services. Further, it offers consulting and business management services; managed IT services; encoder solutions; patient management; financial accounting; clinical; patient care; and enterprise applications. Additionally, it offers TruBridge HER platform, including total system support, national client conference, continuing education, software releases, hardware replacement, cloud electronic health record, forms and supplies, and public cloud infrastructure services; post-acute care software systems, and support and maintenance services; and InstantPHR, an interactive portal and CHBase which funnels data from multiple sources into one platform. The company was formerly known as Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. and changed its name to TruBridge, Inc. in March 2024. TruBridge, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Mobile, Alabama.

About Elcom International

Elcom International Inc. provides cloud based e-procurement solutions worldwide. It offers Procure to Pay solutions to publish and manage supplier content, connect to buyers, and analyze spend and procurement processes; eInvoicing solutions to send and receive eInvoices with supplier adoption guaranteed; and sourcing functions to investigate potential suppliers on a local and global basis. The company also provides services for buyers, including catalog processing, development of punchout catalogs, and to integrate Elcom’s PECOS solution into existing purchasing processes; and services for suppliers, such as onboarding of new suppliers to utilize the solution, access to demand generating activities, and to access information and bids that relate to products and services. It offers eProcurement solutions for governments, educational institutions, healthcare organizations, private enterprises, buying groups. Elcom International Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in Braintree, Massachusetts.

