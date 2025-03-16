SlateStone Wealth LLC Acquires 792 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $8,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. GWN Securities Inc. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $312,000. Glenview Trust co bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $358,000. Facet Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 52,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 11,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 34,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after buying an additional 7,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Baird R W upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $141.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $42.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.45.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total value of $61,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,740,584.31. This trade represents a 1.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $103,437,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,988. This represents a 99.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,069,785 shares of company stock worth $254,537,238. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ PLTR opened at $86.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $202.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 453.92, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.81. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $20.33 and a one year high of $125.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.22.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

