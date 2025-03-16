SlateStone Wealth LLC Sells 2,316 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

SlateStone Wealth LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,316 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,098,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.5% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 24,986 shares during the period. Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 113,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 335,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,066,000 after purchasing an additional 97,524 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

EFA stock opened at $83.71 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $73.91 and a 12 month high of $84.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.86. The stock has a market cap of $58.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

