CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 376 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,859 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 900.0% in the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

AVGO opened at $195.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $919.42 billion, a PE ratio of 159.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.76 and a 52 week high of $251.88.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.46%.

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.98, for a total transaction of $9,279,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 696,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,627,425.40. The trade was a 5.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.96, for a total value of $10,798,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 842,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,246,926.56. This trade represents a 5.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 191,278 shares of company stock worth $44,964,800. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AVGO. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 7th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Broadcom from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Broadcom from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.48.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

