Centurion Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 192,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,741 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF comprises 3.4% of Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $10,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JEPQ. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $174,675,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,450,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,537,000 after buying an additional 1,028,135 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 5,570.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,009,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,889,000 after buying an additional 991,227 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 11.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,054,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,425,000 after purchasing an additional 837,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,877,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,827,000 after purchasing an additional 811,640 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ JEPQ opened at $52.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59 and a beta of 0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $47.67 and a 1 year high of $58.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.41 and its 200 day moving average is $55.84.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.4824 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.45.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

