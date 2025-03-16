Tidemark LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Tidemark LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 31,912.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,659 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,429,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $211,751,000 after purchasing an additional 353,468 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,958,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $171,007,000 after acquiring an additional 175,574 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,840,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,729,000 after acquiring an additional 91,847 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,697,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,211,000 after acquiring an additional 743,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,684,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $165,281,000 after acquiring an additional 145,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $90.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.81 billion, a PE ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.89 and a fifty-two week high of $101.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.92.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.2898 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

