Pollock Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Pollock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJR. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $105.00 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $101.85 and a 12 month high of $128.61. The company has a market cap of $78.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.47 and its 200-day moving average is $116.84.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

