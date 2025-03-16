Nicholas Company Inc. Sells 55 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Nicholas Company Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $20,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BR. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,181,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,118,644,000 after purchasing an additional 51,439 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,999,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $643,018,000 after purchasing an additional 15,208 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,594,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,856,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,129,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,442,000 after purchasing an additional 29,483 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 904,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,585,000 after purchasing an additional 20,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total transaction of $115,396.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,180,132.80. This represents a 8.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 95,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.43, for a total value of $22,590,921.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 169,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,973,188.84. This represents a 36.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,754 shares of company stock worth $29,397,793. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $207.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $246.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.17.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Up 1.0 %

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $227.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.05. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.30 and a fifty-two week high of $246.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.00.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.24. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 44.40% and a net margin of 11.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.09%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

