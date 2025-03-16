Royce & Associates LP Increases Stock Holdings in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,475,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,545 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.07% of Movado Group worth $29,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Movado Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Movado Group by 393.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Movado Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Movado Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Movado Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MOV opened at $17.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.22 and a 200 day moving average of $19.57. Movado Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.24 and a twelve month high of $28.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.96.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Movado Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. BWS Financial started coverage on Movado Group in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.50 target price on the stock.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands comprising Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Calvin Klein.

