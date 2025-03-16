Ascent Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 46,233 iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Ascent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 46,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,217,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 27.8% of Ascent Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,924,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,069,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187,803 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,123,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,902,980,000 after purchasing an additional 338,269 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,904,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,185,485,000 after purchasing an additional 183,962 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,051,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,094,566,000 after buying an additional 476,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $5,813,061,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $565.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $596.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $588.84. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $496.30 and a 12 month high of $616.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

