Tryg A/S (OTCMKTS:TGVSF) Short Interest Update

Tryg A/S (OTCMKTS:TGVSF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 979,500 shares, a growth of 34.1% from the February 13th total of 730,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,897.5 days.

Tryg A/S Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:TGVSF traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.76. Tryg A/S has a 52 week low of $22.20 and a 52 week high of $22.20.

Tryg A/S Company Profile

Tryg A/S, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services for private and corporate customers, and small and medium-sized businesses in Denmark, Sweden, and Norway. It operates through Private, Commercial, Corporate, and Other segments. The company provides car, fire and contents, house, accident, travel, motorcycles, pet, health, property, liability, worker's compensation, transportation, group life, boat insurance products, tourist assistance, and credit and guarantee insurance products, as well as marine, aviation and cargo insurance.

